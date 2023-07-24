Typhoon Doksuri might skirt south of Taiwan but could bring rain midweek

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest Typhoon Doksuri (杜蘇芮) path modeling has been adjusted southwards, indicating its eye may miss Taiwan, but from Wednesday to Friday (July 26-28), its periphery is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the country.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said European modeling has shifted south, with Doksuri heading northwest through the Bashi Channel with its eye some distance from southern Taiwan, passing through the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, and ultimately making landfall in Fujian Province in China. U.S. modeling has also shifted south with Doksuri skimming along the edge of the southwestern coast of Taiwan as it enters the Taiwan Strait.



CWB model of Doksuri's projected path. (CWB image)

The Central Weather Bureau's (CWB's) projection for Doksuri has also been adjusted to the south. Wu said although the CWB model shows Doksuri's eye passing through the Bashi Channel, its periphery will still pass over Taiwan.

The latest Japan Meteorological Agency's (JMA's) model shows the eye of Doksuri passing to the south of Taiwan in the Bashi Channel, but its periphery passing over southern Taiwan. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) also predicts Doksuri will pass south of Taiwan through the Bashi Channel, but its outer bands will envelop much of the country.



JMA model of Dokuri's projected path. (JMA image)

Before Doksuri's periphery reaches Taiwan, Wu predicted it would reach peak intensity. He forecast the probability that Doksuri's periphery impacts Taiwan is 100% and that disaster prevention measures should be taken.

He said on Monday the eastern half of Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula will likely see scattered showers.



GEFS ensemble model of Doksuri's projected path. (Weathernerds.org image)

The western half of Taiwan will likely see sunny skies and hot weather in the plains areas, while there is a chance of localized rains in the afternoons in mountainous areas.

Wu predicted that on Tuesday (July 25) the typhoon's outer rain bands will enter the Bashi Channel and rainfall in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula will gradually become more pronounced. Meanwhile, the weather in western Taiwan will continue to be hot and sunny, with occasional showers in mountainous areas.



ECMWF model of Doksuri's projected path. (Weathernerds.org GIF)

The meteorologist stated that from Wednesday to Friday, Taiwan will be impacted by the periphery of the typhoon. Starting on Wednesday, the weather in eastern Taiwan will become more windy, while western Taiwan will start to see localized showers.

From Thursday (July 27) to the first half of the day on Friday, strong winds and heavy rains are still likely across the country. However, on Friday afternoon, the wind and rain should gradually decrease.



CWB wind radii probability model for Doksuri. (CWB image)

According to Wu, the weather across the country should improve on Saturday and Sunday (July 29-30), with generally cloudy and occasionally sunny skies across the nation. During this period there will still be occasional localized showers in some areas and the atmosphere will still be unstable with localized heavy thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.

In addition, Wu noted that another tropical disturbance is brewing in the waters to the southeast of Doksuri that has the chance of developing into a tropical storm over the weekend, and continuous monitoring is necessary.



NOAA satellite image of Western Pacific. (NOAA GIF)



NOAA satellite image of Doksuri. (NOAA GIF)