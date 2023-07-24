Alexa
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/24 10:26
Chinese Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (July 23) and 6 a.m. on Monday (July 24).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 368 military aircraft and 152 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of four out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

