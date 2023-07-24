Users reminded to heed limits of Taiwan’s monthly transportation pass

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cardholders of the recently launched monthly commuter pass, TPASS, are urged to pay attention to the restrictions of the service following a spate of complaints.

TPASS users, or Megacity Pass, for the northern region that covers Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan, should note that unlimited train rides are only available within the parameters of the four municipalities, said Taipei's Department of Transportation on Sunday (July 23).

This means the departure and arrival stations during one’s journey using the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) network must be confined in the region. Users will be charged additional fees on rides outside the four municipalities.

Passengers are advised to check the information on the monitors of ticket gates when they access the service. It is suggested that they report any irregularities to staff or call customer service for refund requests.

Sponsored by the central government, the monthly pass program went live on July 1 with respective versions for the northern, central, and southern parts of the country. The service aims to encourage the use of public transportation, which helps reduce carbon emissions.

TPASS in the north costs NT$1,200 (US$38) per month.

According to the transportation agency, the four cities and counties in the north saw 431,000 cards sold as of July 23. TPASS has been used 20.67 million times in northern Taiwan. 48.41% were used for Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), 32.71% for city buses, 6.06% for TRA rides, 5.53% for long-distance buses, 4.23% for YouBike bicycles, 2.5% for Taoyuan MRT, and 0.57% for Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Call the respective service providers for further inquiries.