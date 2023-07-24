Alexa
British Open at a glance

By Associated Press
2023/07/24 05:11
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpo...

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday in the British Open:

THE VICTOR: Brian Harman closed with a 1-under 70 for a six-shot victory.

THE SPOILS: Harman won $3 million, moved to No. 10 in the world ranking and is No. 3 in the Ryder Cup standings.

THE SILVER: Tom Kim (67), Sepp Straka (69), Jason Day (69) and Jon Rahm (70) tied for second.

SILVER SLAM: Jason Day now has been runner-up in all four majors.

THE STREAK: Rory McIlroy now has gone nine years and 34 majors without winning a major.

KEY STATISTIC: Harman hit into only three pot bunkers for the week at Royal Liverpool.

NOTEWORTHY: Harman led the final 51 holes of the British Open.

QUOTEWORTHY: "I’m over the moon. I’ve worked really hard my whole life and I’m gonna enjoy this one.” — Brian Harman.

NEXT YEAR: The 152nd Open Championship returns to Royal Troon for the 10th time.

