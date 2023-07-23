Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

How baby seals are nurtured in northern Germany

By Deutsche Welle
2023/07/23 09:42
Animal caretaker Ramona feeding pups at a seal sanctuary. The weakened baby seals are first fed a salmon emulsion via soft silicone tube as a breast m...

Animal caretaker Ramona feeding pups at a seal sanctuary. The weakened baby seals are first fed a salmon emulsion via soft silicone tube as a breast m...