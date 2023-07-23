How baby seals are nurtured in northern Germany

Animal caretaker Ramona feeding pups at a seal sanctuary. The weakened baby seals are first fed a salmon emulsion via soft silicone tube as a breast m... Animal caretaker Ramona feeding pups at a seal sanctuary. The weakened baby seals are first fed a salmon emulsion via soft silicone tube as a breast milk substitute. Eight days after admission, they are given their first whole herring. Currently, most of the animals at the station eat around one-and-a-half kilograms (more than three pounds) of fish a day.