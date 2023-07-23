18-year-old blows audience away with Jazz quintet 'for refugee kids' in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Jazz quintet led by an 18-year-old human rights volunteer was staged in Taishin International Bank Tower in Taipei on Saturday (July 22), where a wide audience gathered not only for a good cause but also for his mesmerizing trumpet and piano skills.

Shine Yang (楊雪洋), a Taiwan-born young musician and a student of Trinity School of Midland in Texas, kicked off his summer vacation with a free concert in his hometown to promote the good works of ChinaAid, a Texas-based non-governmental Christian nonprofit which is dedicated to raising awareness of human rights abuses and promoting religious freedom and the rule of law in China. Yang started his volunteer work at the organization at the beginning of his adolescent years under the influence of his parents.

His father, Taiwanese media veteran and long-time human rights activist Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), who has been working closely with China Aid on various refugee-rescue projects, spotted the musical talent in his child. Yang Sen-hong and his human rights activist wife guided their son in the face of the challenges of homeschooling that best suited their needs and transitioning to public school in a different country.

"Despite all the difficulties and challenges, we are expecting Shine to be strong in imagination, leadership, and empathy, the three characters that can better prepare him in different settings," Yang told Taiwan News.

The performance on Saturday marks the talented musician's third performance at Yuan Hall in the bank tower, where it accommodates a rare Steinway 9-foot grand piano, since the age of 12. The venue is known for hosting popular classical artists worldwide.

At the end of the show, Shine Yang explained why the event was created "for refugee kids."

Making friends with children from refugee families in Texas during his volunteer work at ChinaAid and knowing what they have been through, Shine said he later understood what a privilege of his it was to be able to constantly study and play musical instruments, and most importantly, to do what he loves. He feels truly blessed and hopes to do something for the children by fundraising with his music to pay for their music lessons.



On the stage, he thanked Wu Tong-Liang (吳東亮), the Chairperson of Taishin Financial Holding, for his generosity in supporting his pursuit of a music career and lending the venue for the Jazz show.

The performance on Saturday was also attended by Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-Kun (游錫堃), who has been involved in multiple refugee rescue efforts, including a high-profile Mayflower case in which 63 members of China's "Mayflower Church" who fled persecution in China three years ago finally settled in Texas this April.



Shine Yang (center) posed with Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-Kun (second from left) and Taishin Financial Holding Chairman Wu Tong-Liang (second from right) after the performance. (Taiwan News photo)