Cijin Kite Festival to be held over three consecutive weekends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Cijin Kite Festival took place on Saturday (July 22), with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) leading the festivities, such as releasing a 12-meter-high kite in the shape of a Formosan black bear high into the air.

The activity is meant to boost Cijin tourism, and especially peripheral businesses such as local vendors and restaurants. Chen told local media that last year’s kite festival was able to attract 70,000 visitors over two days, per CNA.

Due to the popularity of the event, the number of inflatable air castles for children has expanded to 10 this year, and the festival has been extended to a total of three weekends: July 22–23, July 29–30, and August 5–6.

According to the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau, different themed kites will be featured over each weekend of the kite festival. The first event focused on Formosan black bears and cute zoo animals.

Included in the festivities is a 100-meter luminous dragon that is part of a night kite show appearing from 6:30 to 8:30 on Saturday evenings. On Sundays, a fire dance show is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop in at other nearby tourist locations such as Kaohsiung Lighthouse and Cihou Fort, as well as to enjoy beautiful sunsets in Kaohsiung. Visitors can also sample some local snacks and seafood in the old street.

The Kaohsiung City Government is also appealing to visitors to take the MRT or light rail and transfer to a ferry to Cijin. During the event, the frequency of the ferry will be increased, and there will be shuttle services in Cijin District as well as traffic control to minimize congestion and delays.