Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Cijin Kite Festival to be held over three consecutive weekends

Huge kites, hot air balloons, and bouncy castles are luring tourists to Kaohsiung's Cijin Beach

  1541
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/23 17:45
Cijin Kite Festival runs for three consecutive weekends. (CNA photo)

Cijin Kite Festival runs for three consecutive weekends. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Cijin Kite Festival took place on Saturday (July 22), with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) leading the festivities, such as releasing a 12-meter-high kite in the shape of a Formosan black bear high into the air.

The activity is meant to boost Cijin tourism, and especially peripheral businesses such as local vendors and restaurants. Chen told local media that last year’s kite festival was able to attract 70,000 visitors over two days, per CNA.

Due to the popularity of the event, the number of inflatable air castles for children has expanded to 10 this year, and the festival has been extended to a total of three weekends: July 22–23, July 29–30, and August 5–6.

According to the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau, different themed kites will be featured over each weekend of the kite festival. The first event focused on Formosan black bears and cute zoo animals.

Included in the festivities is a 100-meter luminous dragon that is part of a night kite show appearing from 6:30 to 8:30 on Saturday evenings. On Sundays, a fire dance show is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop in at other nearby tourist locations such as Kaohsiung Lighthouse and Cihou Fort, as well as to enjoy beautiful sunsets in Kaohsiung. Visitors can also sample some local snacks and seafood in the old street.

The Kaohsiung City Government is also appealing to visitors to take the MRT or light rail and transfer to a ferry to Cijin. During the event, the frequency of the ferry will be increased, and there will be shuttle services in Cijin District as well as traffic control to minimize congestion and delays.
Cijin Beach
Kite Festival
bouncy castles
hot air balloons
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai

RELATED ARTICLES

Longest dragon kite flies over south Taiwan city
Longest dragon kite flies over south Taiwan city
2023/07/22 15:52
Taiwan concertgoers flood Kaohsiung area
Taiwan concertgoers flood Kaohsiung area
2023/04/01 10:16
Cabinet reshuffle lands Taiwan a new minister of culture
Cabinet reshuffle lands Taiwan a new minister of culture
2023/01/31 17:14
2022 Pingtung Kite Festival takes to the sky in south Taiwan
2022 Pingtung Kite Festival takes to the sky in south Taiwan
2022/11/20 11:01
Giant whale kites fly in skies of south Taiwan
Giant whale kites fly in skies of south Taiwan
2022/08/19 17:52