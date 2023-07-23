Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

British Open at a glance

By Associated Press
2023/07/23 06:08
United States' Jordan Spieth, right looks back as England's Matt Fitzpatrick lies on the ground to look at the line of his putt on the 12th green duri...

United States' Jordan Spieth, right looks back as England's Matt Fitzpatrick lies on the ground to look at the line of his putt on the 12th green duri...

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

LEADING: Brian Harman (69) at 12-under 201.

CHASING: Cameron Young (66) was five shots behind.

MOVING UP: Jon Rahm set the Royal Liverpool record for the British Open with a 65. He started the day 12 shots back and cut the deficit in half.

FADING: Rory McIlroy missed nine putts inside 15 feet and shot 69. He was nine shots behind in his bid to end nine years without a major.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Cameron Young blasted out of a pot bunker in front of the 18th green to 2 feet for birdie that got him into the last group.

KEY STATISTIC: The last player to lose a five-shot lead in the final round of a major championship was Jean Van de Velde at Carnoustie in the 1999 British Open.

NOTEWORTHY: Going into the British Open, Harman had won twice in 355 starts on the PGA Tour.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’d rather win three times and never shoot 63.” — Jon Rahm, when told that three-time British Open champion Seve Ballesteros had never shot 63 in the Open.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports