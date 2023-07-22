Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls Crimean bridge army target

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia was bringing "war instead of peace" and was therefore a military target.

"This is the route that is used to supply the war with ammunition, and this is happening every day. This is the militarization of the Crimean peninsula," Zelenskyy told the Aspen Security Conference in the US via video link. And any target that was used to bring war and not peace had to be neutralized, the President said.

On Monday, explosions on the Crimean bridge killed two civilians and damaged part of the bridge, which had only recently been fully reopened after being badly damaged in a similar attack in October.

Meanwhile, reports of Russian attacks on the eastern region of Donetsk continue. Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, July 22.

Crimean bridge temporarily closed for traffic

Traffic on the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula has been temporarily suspended, authorities reported. "Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of traffic safety officials," a message posted on an official Telegram channel said. No reason was given for the closure of the bridge until now.

Explosions on the Crimean Bridge on Monday killed two civilians and put part of the road bridge out of service, which had only recently returned to full operation after being severely damaged in a similar attack in October. Russia accused Ukraine of being responsible for the attack, but Ukraine so far has not claimed responsibility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bridge a legitimate military target, as it supplied Russian invading forces with supplies.

Putin critic Girkin charged with inciting extremism

Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, was faced with charges of inciting extremism and had to remain in custody by a Moscow court until September 18. The charges were brought against him by prosecutors, and if found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison. Girkin's ex-employer, the FSB state security service, played a role in his arrest.

The accusations against Girkin reportedly revolved around two outbursts he posted on the messaging app Telegram. However, he firmly denied all allegations and was currently refusing to cooperate with investigators, as reported by Interfax news agency.

During the court proceedings, Alexander Molokhov, Girkin's lawyer, said he would appeal the decision for his client to remain in custody. He also raised concerns about insufficient time to familiarize himself with the charges, claiming it amounted to a procedural violation.

Girkin, a former FSB officer and battlefield commander, gained notoriety for his involvement in Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and his role in organizing pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine. These events marked the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine. He has faced accusations of war crimes from Ukrainian officials and Western human rights groups, which he vehemently denies.

In 2022, a Dutch court sentenced Girkin to life in absentia for his alleged involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, which resulted in the loss of 298 passengers and crew. Despite the court's decision, he denied any wrongdoing.

In May, Girkin made headlines again when he announced the formation of the "Club of Angry Patriots," a group that wants to safeguard Russia from the dangers of systemic turmoil, particularly related to military failures in Ukraine and potential power struggles within the Russian elite.

As the legal proceedings unfolded, news outlets, including RBC, reported that Girkin's Moscow home was searched by law enforcement authorities. No official statement has been released.

At least 4 dead in Russian attack near Donetsk

At least four people were killed in the most recent Russian attacks on a village close to Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the public prosecutor's office said. Fab-250 bombs were dropped on the village of Nyu-York by Moscow's forces on Friday evening, the office stated. Three civilians were taken to the hospital with injuries, the office reported. The death toll was expected to rise.

A war crimes investigation was opened by the prosecutor's office.

Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities reported three people had been injured by Russian artillery fire in Nikopol, a town located on the banks of the Dnipro River on the opposite side of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant that is occupied by Russian troops.

China appeals to both Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports

China has urged both Russia and Ukraine to promptly resume their grain exports following Russia's withdrawal from an international agreement that facilitated agricultural exports.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, appealed to the two countries during a meeting at the UN Security Council in New York. According to a report on Chinese state television, Geng emphasized the importance of an early resumption of grain and fertilizer exports from both countries.

He expressed hope that all parties involved would work together with UN bodies to find a solution. The main goal behind this, as stated by Geng, was to ensure international food security.

Russia's decision to pull out of the agreement came amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, with repeated attacks on Ukrainian towns along the Black Sea. Moscow has linked the extension of the agreement to the removal of specific sanctions imposed by the West, particularly the ban on its banks from using the international payments method Swift.

The European Union clarified that Russian grain and fertilizer are exempt from the sanctions and that many banks are still connected to Swift.

The United Nations condemned Russia's decision not to extend the agreement, expressing concerns that it will exacerbate the suffering of people in the poorest regions. For the 362 million people across 69 countries who rely on food aid, the Kremlin's move is a serious threat to their future and the wellbeing of their families.

