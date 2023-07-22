Taiwan police officers fail to protect teenager against sexual assault

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two police officers are under investigation after a 13-year-old girl they were using as bait to catch a suspect was sexually assaulted, reports said Saturday (July 22).

A netizen surnamed Chang (張) was threatening to release nude pictures if the young woman did not agree to his sexual advances, per CNA. She reported the threats to the Zhongli Precinct in Taoyuan City, where she agreed to help police with efforts to catch the suspect.

However, as they were monitoring her, Chang pulled her into his car and sexually assaulted her, the report said. As a result, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office opened an investigation into police behavior.

The Taoyuan City Police said Saturday that the two officers would be investigated for offenses of causing bodily harm and for dereliction of duty. Police also apologized for having failed to protect the teenager.

The case had seriously damaged the image of the police, so two senior officers were disciplined, while the two officers directly involved were moved to administrative jobs during the investigation, police said.

The statement also said that improved education and training would prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Taiwan has been in the grip of a string of sexual harassment and sexual assault scandals involving celebrities, politicians, and academics.

