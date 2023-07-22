Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills

Ministry of National Defense monitors developments

  1934
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/22 19:18
An F-16V jet rehearsing for Han Kuang 39 at Taitung County's Fengnian Airport July 18. 

An F-16V jet rehearsing for Han Kuang 39 at Taitung County's Fengnian Airport July 18.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Tropical Storm Doksuri expected to head for Taiwan next week, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Saturday (July 22) it was closely watching the likely impact on the Han Kuang 39 exercises scheduled for July 24-28.

Sea and land warnings were likely beginning Tuesday (July 25), according to forecasters. The storm was on a path to make landfall in north Taiwan early Thursday (July 27).

The Han Kuang drills included F-16V jets and C-130H transport aircraft landing and taking off at Taitung County’s Fengnian Airport on July 25, with anti-invasion maneuvers at Taoyuan International Airport July 26 and near Tamsui, New Taipei City, and in Taitung County the following day.

An MND spokesperson said the military would closely watch weather developments, and make the appropriate adjustments, per the Liberty Times. The landings at Fengnian and anti-invasion exercises by the Army in Zhiben, also in Taitung County, were the most likely to face disruption, the report said.

Civilian ferries between Taitung County’s mainland and Green Island and Orchid Island were canceled for July 25-27 due to the coming storm. Weather experts did not exclude the possibility that Doksuri would strengthen to typhoon level.
Han Kuang 39
military drills
Doksuri
Tropical Storm Doksuri
Taitung County
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
2023/07/23 20:56
Doksuri could hamper efforts to recover 600 containers from sunken ship off south Taiwan
Doksuri could hamper efforts to recover 600 containers from sunken ship off south Taiwan
2023/07/22 13:08
Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan
Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan
2023/07/22 11:59
Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan
Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan
2023/07/21 11:20
Tropical depression Doksuri's impact on Taiwan uncertain
Tropical depression Doksuri's impact on Taiwan uncertain
2023/07/20 09:59