Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Tropical Storm Doksuri expected to head for Taiwan next week, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Saturday (July 22) it was closely watching the likely impact on the Han Kuang 39 exercises scheduled for July 24-28.

Sea and land warnings were likely beginning Tuesday (July 25), according to forecasters. The storm was on a path to make landfall in north Taiwan early Thursday (July 27).

The Han Kuang drills included F-16V jets and C-130H transport aircraft landing and taking off at Taitung County’s Fengnian Airport on July 25, with anti-invasion maneuvers at Taoyuan International Airport July 26 and near Tamsui, New Taipei City, and in Taitung County the following day.

An MND spokesperson said the military would closely watch weather developments, and make the appropriate adjustments, per the Liberty Times. The landings at Fengnian and anti-invasion exercises by the Army in Zhiben, also in Taitung County, were the most likely to face disruption, the report said.

Civilian ferries between Taitung County’s mainland and Green Island and Orchid Island were canceled for July 25-27 due to the coming storm. Weather experts did not exclude the possibility that Doksuri would strengthen to typhoon level.

