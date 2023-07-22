Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Longest dragon kite flies over south Taiwan city

Qigu Salt Mountain hosts weekend Jurassic kite festival

  873
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/22 15:52
A 25m-long dragon flies over Tainan City Saturday. 

A 25m-long dragon flies over Tainan City Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City was the background for a scene reminiscent of “Game of Thrones” Saturday (July 22), when a red-and-black dragon with a long tail flew over Qigu Salt Mountain.

However, the kite was part of an event referring to another Hollywood production, a two-day carnival dubbed “Jurassic in the Air.” At 25 meters, the dragon was the longest kite of its kind in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Rolf Zimmermann of Germany assembled 2,000 pieces over a period of two months at a cost of NT$300,000 (US$9,500), and had it shipped by air from New Zealand. The dragon was joined at the July 22-23 festival by more than 20 other inflatable flying creatures, including a 20m-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, and a pterosaur.

Despite its Jurassic name tag, the event also featured kites in the shape of whales, eagles, bees, and even an ice cream cone.
kite
kite festival
Tainan City
Qigu
Qigu Salt Mountain
Jurassic
Rolf Zimmermann

RELATED ARTICLES

Cijin Kite Festival to be held over three consecutive weekends
Cijin Kite Festival to be held over three consecutive weekends
2023/07/23 17:45
Taiwan CDC taskforce travels to southern city as dengue fever cases reach 500
Taiwan CDC taskforce travels to southern city as dengue fever cases reach 500
2023/07/21 16:35
South Taiwan reports 22 new cases of dengue fever
South Taiwan reports 22 new cases of dengue fever
2023/07/11 12:46
Southern Taiwan lacks water despite infrastructure investment
Southern Taiwan lacks water despite infrastructure investment
2023/03/07 16:09
Vice president wants Taiwan to promote orchids worldwide
Vice president wants Taiwan to promote orchids worldwide
2023/03/03 19:45