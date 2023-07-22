Longest dragon kite flies over south Taiwan city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City was the background for a scene reminiscent of “Game of Thrones” Saturday (July 22), when a red-and-black dragon with a long tail flew over Qigu Salt Mountain.

However, the kite was part of an event referring to another Hollywood production, a two-day carnival dubbed “Jurassic in the Air.” At 25 meters, the dragon was the longest kite of its kind in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Rolf Zimmermann of Germany assembled 2,000 pieces over a period of two months at a cost of NT$300,000 (US$9,500), and had it shipped by air from New Zealand. The dragon was joined at the July 22-23 festival by more than 20 other inflatable flying creatures, including a 20m-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, and a pterosaur.

Despite its Jurassic name tag, the event also featured kites in the shape of whales, eagles, bees, and even an ice cream cone.