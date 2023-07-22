Taiwan's TSMC to delay Arizona chip fab until 2025 due to talent shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will postpone semiconductor production at its Arizona plant until 2025, but Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Saturday (July 21) said Taiwan's government will help expedite the project.

During an investor conference call on Thursday (July 20), TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) said the number of personnel skilled in installing equipment at the Arizona facility is insufficient. Experienced personnel have been dispatched from Taiwan to train local employees in the relevant technologies, reported Business Next.

Liu added the decision has been made to delay the launch of mass production of wafers at the Arizona fab from 2024 to 2025. He added TSMC is introducing 4 nm technology to the U.S. and the equipment is quite advanced.

Liu said the cost of building the plant in Arizona is higher than expected, and attempts to control the cost include managing the supply chain, government subsidies, and leveraging Taiwan's large-scale manufacturing capabilities. Although the delay of the project will lead to an increase in costs, Liu said it is controllable and the long-term gross profit margin target of 53% can still be achieved.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Saturday in Taipei that TSMC needs to set up factories in different countries. This is in response to its global layout and customer needs, especially for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, reported UDN.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs will definitely assist TSMC in overcoming the related issues," she was reported as saying.