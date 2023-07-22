Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is predicting that Tropical Storm Doksuri (杜蘇芮) will make a direct impact on Taiwan by Thursday (July 27) with sea and land typhoon warnings possibly being issued in the coming days.

On Saturday (July 22) at 8 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Doksuri was about 1,430 km southeast of Eluanbi moving west-northwest at 15 kph. It had a 100 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported. The weather bureau said that it is possible that it will issue sea and land typhoon warnings, depending on developments with the storm.



Wind radii probability map. (CWB image)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) reported that the average path of the latest European ensemble model shows Doksuri moving northwest from its current position east of the Philippines, passing through the Bashi Channel, and directly making landfall in southeast Taiwan. It is then predicted to rip across the south of the country before entering the Taiwan Strait and heading straight for Fujian Province.

However, Wu noted the average path of the U.S. model shows Doksuri moving on a trajectory that is far to the east of Taiwan and eventually passing through the waters of Japan's Miyako Island and entering the East China Sea and Yellow Sea before swinging northeast toward North Korea. Nevertheless, Wu observed that three paths in the U.S. model also have Doksuri making landfall in Taiwan.



JMA model shows Doksuri hitting Taiwan directly on Thursday. (JMA image)

Wu said the CWB's latest projected path for Doksuri shows it making landfall in northeast Taiwan, passing over northern areas, and reaching the northwest part of the country by Thursday. Wu forecast that just prior to making landfall as it is in the waters off of Hualien County, it could be packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph, making it a very strong typhoon.

According to Wu, the probability of Doksuri's impact on Taiwan is steadily increasing. "The threat is definitely not to be underestimated."



JTWC forecast shows Doksuri impacting northeastern Taiwan on Thursday. (JTWC image)

The Japan Meteorological Agency's (JMA's) model shows Doksuri heading straight towards Taiwan with its eye passing over northern Taiwan. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) predicts Doksuri will make a glancing blow on the northeast edge of Taiwan.

As for this weekend's weather, Wu said that on Saturday and Sunday (July 23), atmospheric moisture will diminish and conditions will be hot and sunny. He predicted that Hualien County, Taitung County, and the Hengchun Peninsula may see scattered showers, while mountainous areas and some parts of the plains may still experience isolated instances of convective activity in the afternoon.



Average path of ECMWF ensemble model shows Doksuri going over south Taiwan. (Weathernerds.org GIF)

Wu said that based on the latest CWB model, Doksuri will gradually approach the Bashi Channel on Monday and Tuesday (July 24-25) and its periphery will begin to have some impact on windward areas, with eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula seeing a gradual increase in rainfall. However, the plains areas of leeward areas, primarily western Taiwan, will see sunny and hot weather, with highs possibly climbing to 39 degrees Celsius, while scattered afternoon showers are possible in mountainous areas.

From Wednesday to Friday (July 26-28), Wu said that the extent to which various parts of Taiwan will be affected by Doksuri depends on developments with the storm and it is too early to make a precise prediction.



Average path of GEFS ensemble shows Doksuri going east of Taiwan. (Weathernerds.org image)



NOAA satellite image of Western Pacific showing Doksuri brewing east of Philippines. (NOAA GIF)