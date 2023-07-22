China sends 37 military aircraft, 7 naval vessels around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 37 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Friday (July 21) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 22).

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, the MND said that 37 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the detected aircraft, 22 crossed the median line or entered the southwest, south, southeast, and east sections of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included eight Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, six Shenyang J-16 fighters, two Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW), one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane (Y-9 EW), one Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (WZ-7 UAV RECCE), one TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned combat aerial vehicle (TB-001 UCAV RECCE), one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and one Harbin Z-9 (Z-9 ASW) anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

The J-10 combat jets crossed the northern, central, and southern sections of the median line. The TB-001 UCAV and the Y-8 ASW crossed over the southern section of the median line and entered the southwest sector of the ADIZ, while the Z-9 ASW was also detected in the southwest ADIZ briefly taking a parallel path with the Y-8 ASW.

The Y-9 ASW, H-6 bombers, and J-16s flew in parallel tracks in the southwest, south, and southeast sectors of the ADIZ and back. The KJ-500 AEW&C flew in the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands, while the WZ-7 UAV RECCE covered the longest flight path which spanned from the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the eastern sector and back.

In addition, the MND said that seven PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese military aircraft. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."