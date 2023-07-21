漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Pakistan to Europe: Immigration through illegal means
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2023/07/21 19:21
Tweet
Updated : 2023-07-24 15:12 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
4 NT$10 million Special Prizes in latest Taiwan receipt lottery unclaimed
Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
Woman at New Taipei bus stop struck by AC unit that fell from 17th floor
Container ship sinks off Taiwan's Port of Kaohsiung
North Taiwan prepares for Wan An air raid drills
Adult teacher-student relationships to remain legal in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan
Taiwan police officers fail to protect teenager against sexual assault
Wan An air raid drill to be held in northern Taiwan on July 24