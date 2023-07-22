Alexa
Raiders rookie defensive linemen Wilson, Young placed on injured lists

By MARK ANDERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/07/22 07:08
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. T...

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without talented rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries.

A defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech, Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list. He injured his foot last season with the Red Raiders and was held out of organized team activities.

Young, a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.

The Raiders open training camp Wednesday.

