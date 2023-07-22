Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot re-signs with the Jaguars on a 1-year, $2.25M deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday that includes $2.25 million guaranteed.

The Baltimore Ravens helped get the deal done. Smoot had a visit to Baltimore lined up for next week, a pending trip that prompted the Jaguars to hasten negotiations. The sides settled on a low-risk deal for the Jaguars that includes plenty of performance incentives for Smoot, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in December.

Smoot's contract could max out at $6.25 million, although that's highly unlikely since he's expected to start training camp and the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. The team hopes he can return in mid-October.

The Jaguars released defensive lineman Nick Thurman to make roster space for Smoot.

A third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, Smoot has 22 1/2 sacks over the last four seasons. He played in 15 games off the bench in 2022, notching five sacks, before ending the year on injured reserve.

Once fully healthy, he's expected to assume a backup role behind starters Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

