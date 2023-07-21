Bot Services Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Microsoft, IBM

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Bot Services : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Bot Services Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. A bot is a software application that performs automated tasks such as messaging, on a large scale, which is designed to emulate human activity on the Internet. Bot service is a web service that uses a conversational interface and communicates with the bot framework service to send and receive events and messages.

Factors such as the growing integration of chatbots with social media such as Telegram, Facebook, WeChat, etc., increasing innovations in AI and ML technologies for chatbots for better customer experience, and rising inclination for offering 247 customer support at a lower operational cost are driving the global market growth. For instance, in November 2021, Baidu declares the introduction of its PLATO-XL- an AI model for dialogue generation.

This chatbot is designed with over a billion samples collected from social media chats in Chinese and English that are available on various conversational benchmarks, achieving state-of-the-art performance. Accordingly, the introduction of technological advanced, along with AI and ML integrated bots is accelerating the market growth across the globe.

However, the lack of accuracy in voice authentication of users and dearth of skilled workforce for better execution of the AI-based projects hinders the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising user engagement on social media platforms and increasing initiatives for the development of self-learning chatbots to present a more human-like conversational experience are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Bot Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising innovation and increasing AI technological developments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing usage of social media users and rising penetration of the Internet and online services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bot Services Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

AWS

Artificial Solutions

Enterprise Bot

Inbenta

Alvaria

eGain Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Framework

Platform

By Deployment:

Websites

Contact Center

Social Media

Mobile Applications

By Mode:

Text

Audio

Video

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

