Unified Endpoint Management Market Is Booming So Rapidly | BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc.

The Unified Endpoint Management can be defined as software-based solutions utilized for secure and efficient management and monitoring of all the endpoints such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and personal computers etc. in an enterprise from a single console. Unified Endpoint Management solutions provide seamless remote access for the remote workforce and facilitates to increase data security, business efficiency and employee productivity. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and increasing usage of personalized devices among the workforce as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2020, globally around USD 749 billion were spent on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the IoT spending is projected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative solutions to leverage the growing adoption of Unified Endpoint Management solutions. For instance, in May 2022, Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, launched Syxsense Enterprise. This new solution is said to be the world’s first IT management and endpoint security solution.

Syxsense Enterprise combines Syxsense Secure, Manage, and Mobile Device Manager and scans as well as manages all endpoints, resolves problems in real-time, and reduces the risks associated with system misconfigurations. Also, growing emergence of BYOD (Bring your own device) trend coupled with increasing Unified Endpoint Management applications across network segments are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern associated with cyber threats and high deployment cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Unified Endpoint Management market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of remote work culture and rising digitization across different end use industries in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT sector and increasing inclination towards remote work culture in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unified Endpoint Management market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM

Matrix42 AG

Microsoft

MOBILEIRON, INC.

Sophos Ltd.

SOTI Inc.

Zoho Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Government/Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

