Data Loss Prevention Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years | Cisco Systems, Websense, Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Data Loss Prevention: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market is valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a technology that is active where information is being stored moved or used. It combines IRM (Information Right Management) with DLP for incredible data security. Organizations are concerned about their sensitive data and next audit data thus; the technology provides the security breaches. Data Loss Prevention refers to the security that ensures end-user do not exchange the sensitive data with others. This technology identifies the critical information and automatically encrypt the data. There were 26.7% of people of employees work remotely in 2021.

According to GVR the global digital transformation market size evaluated at USD 608.72 billion in 2021. The worldwide growing regulatory is major factor driving the market of DLP. Also, the digitalization and remote working mode due to lockdown raised the market growth for protecting shared data to get accessed by another person. With the demand shifting towards personal and public cloud is increasing the growth of DLP. However, high demand of data transition has attracted the attention of hacker which may cause threat of data loss and cyber-attack which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Data Loss Prevention market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America Data Loss Prevention Market is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue. Factors as rapid adapting of big data and cloud technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is estimated to be fastest growing region in data loss prevention market due to the growing economies and larger investment in data protection projects due to the growing cyberattacks.

Major market players included in this report are:

GTB Technologies, Inc.

Code Green Networks

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

CA Technologies

Trend Micro Incorporated

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Websense, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Data Centre DLP

Endpoint DPL

Network DPL

By Application

Cloud Storage

Encryption

Policy

Standards and Procedures

Web and Email

Protection

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud Data Loss Prevention

By Services

MSS

Management Security Service

Training and Education

Consulting

System Integration and Installation

Threat and Risk Assessment

By Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Business

By Industry

Healthcare

Retail and Logistics

Defence and Intelligence

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

