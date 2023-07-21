Dark Web Intelligence Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | Alert Logic, Blueliv

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Dark Web Intelligence: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Dark Web Intelligence solutions are used to proactively mitigate cyber frauds. These solutions are proven to substantially reduce losses. Dark web intelligence contains three sets of data feeds curated from the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, botnets and other technical infrastructure used by cybercriminals and fraudsters to commit financial crime. The increasing incidences of extortion ransomware and rising digitization in business processes as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, globally around 56.1% percent of businesses were victimized by ransomware and this number is further increased to 68.5 % in 2021.

Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with new products to capitalize the growing demand for Dar web intelligence solutions. For instance, in November 2021, NICE Actimize, a NICE business launched its new IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. This new solution is intended to safeguard financial institutions, protects customer accounts, and prevents fraud losses.

Moreover, in December 2021, New York based Cobwebs Technologies, a leader leader in WEBINT (Web Intelligence), launched a new web intelligence solution designed to improve security in the public sector. Through continuous real-time monitoring, the solution discovers threats across all of the web’s layers to increase visibility, protection, and remediation. Also, growing adoption of multi-layered security across different industries and increasing emergence of remote and hybrid work culture are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost of dark web intelligence platform coupled with lack of awareness regarding cyber-crime impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dark Web Intelligence Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing dark web intelligence solutions and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Dark Web Intelligence Market across the Asia pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alert Logic

Blueliv

Carbonite, Inc.

DarkOwl

Digital Shadows

Echosec

Enigma

Flashpoint

IntSights

KELA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

