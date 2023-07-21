Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players | Planet Labs Inc, Spaceknow

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Commercial Satellite Imaging : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Commercial Satellite Imaging refers to capturing the images of earth through satellites and these images are further utilized for various commercial purposes such as location-based services, weather forecasting, acquisition & mapping, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, urban planning & development, and security & surveillance applications. The rising expansion of global space ecosystem and increasing penetration of location-based services as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to The Space Foundation estimates – in 2019, the global space economy estimated at USD 428 billion, and it further increased to USD 447 billion in 2020, witnessing an increase of around 4.4%. Moreover, Commercial space activity raised 6.6% (from around USD 336.89 billion in 2019) to around USD 357 billion in 2020.

Furthermore, strategic initiatives from leading market players including public private partnerships would influence the growth of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market. For instance, in September 2020, Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment entered in a new contract with three satellite monitoring companies named Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), Planet and Airbus. The USD 43.5 million contract awarded under Norway’s International Climate and Forests Initiative (NICFI) to enable free access to high-resolution satellite imagery of the tropics.

In addition, in May 2022, The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), USA awarded an undisclosed billion-dollar contract to acquire commercial satellite imagery to three space technology companies named Colloredo, US based Maxar Technologies, California based Planet Labs and Virginia based BlackSky Technology. Also, growing utilization in government and defense services and increasing number of investments towards space infrastructure are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulation pertaining to commercialization of satellite imaginary coupled with risk associated with national security impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment activities and presence of well-established satellite infrastructure in the region.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of space industry and increasing penetration of location-based services in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Blacksky Global LLC

European Space Imaging

Galileo Group, Inc

Harris Corporation

Imagesat International N.V

Maxar Technologies Inc

Planet Labs Inc

Spaceknow

Telespazio France

Urthecast Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Geospatial data acquisition and mapping

Urban planning and development

Disaster Management

Energy and natural resource management

Surveillance & Security

Defense & Intelligence

By End User

Government

Military & defense

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy

Civil Engineering and Archaeology

Transportation and Logistics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

