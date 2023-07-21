Shifting Paradigm: Embracing Value-Based Healthcare Market for Better Outcomes

Global Value Based Healthcare market was worth USD 29.9 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% to reach USD 174.0 Bn from 2023 to 2032.

Value-Based Healthcare Overview

The value-based healthcare market is growing as healthcare systems worldwide move away from volume-based care towards improving patient outcomes and cost efficiency. Value-based care emphasizes improving outcomes while cutting costs through prevention, care coordination, patient engagement and engagement activities. Market growth is being propelled by factors like rising healthcare costs, chronic diseases and technology advances; value-based reimbursement models as well as government initiatives encouraging value-based care are further fuelling market development.

Value-Based Healthcare Market Key Takeaways:

Shifting focus from volume-based care to patient outcomes and cost efficiency.

Market driven by need to address rising healthcare costs and chronic diseases.

Emphasis on prevention, care coordination, and patient engagement for improved outcomes.

Value-Based Healthcare Market Largest and Fastest Growing Share:

Largest Share: The largest share in the value-based healthcare market is held by major healthcare providers and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) that have adopted value-based care models. Organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Geisinger Health System have implemented comprehensive value-based care programs that focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing costs through care coordination, population health management, and preventive measures.

Fastest Growing Share: The fastest growing share in the value-based healthcare market is held by technology companies and healthcare startups that offer innovative solutions to support the transition to value-based care. Companies like Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Evolent Health, and Aledade are experiencing rapid growth by providing healthcare analytics platforms, population health management tools, and care coordination technologies. These companies leverage data analytics, interoperability, and digital health solutions to enable healthcare providers to effectively implement value-based care initiatives and improve patient outcomes. Their focus on technology-enabled care delivery and data-driven insights contributes to their fast-paced growth in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Model

Accountable care organization

Patient-centred medical home

Pay for performance

By Platform

Standalone

Integrated

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Insurance companies

Government

Top Important players



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Air Liquide

Amedisys

Apple Home Healthcare

Arcadia

Davita Inc.

Diaverum

Home Health Care Inc.

Home Healthcare Solutions Company LLC

Kindred Healthcare LLC

LHC Group Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

PORTEA MEDICAL

OMRON Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies

CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical

Value-Based Healthcare Market study objectives:

Assess the implementation and impact of value-based healthcare models on patient outcomes and healthcare costs.

Evaluate the effectiveness of different value-based payment and reimbursement strategies.

Investigate the role of quality measures and performance metrics in value-based healthcare.

Examine the challenges and opportunities in transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based healthcare.

Explore strategies for improving patient engagement and shared decision-making within value-based healthcare systems.

The report encompasses a wide range of essential information, such as market size, revenue forecasts, market share analysis, and key market players. It highlights the emerging trends shaping the industry, including the utilization of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and personalization techniques to enhance Value Based Healthcares’ effectiveness. Additionally, the report delves into the competitive landscape, outlining the strategies employed by major players to gain a competitive edge.

Global Value Based Healthcare market 2023 Market Research Report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, professionals, and investors seeking to understand the dynamics of this niche sector. By providing crucial statistical data, trend analysis, and competitive insights, the report enables stakeholders to stay abreast of the market developments and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

