Empowering Women, Redefining Fitness: The Rise of Womens Activewear Market 2023

Global Womens Activewear market was worth USD 291.1 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 174.3 Bn from 2023 to 2032.

Women’s Activewear Overview

The women’s activewear market is currently enjoying robust growth due to increasing awareness of fitness and wellness, evolving fashion trends, and an upsurge in athleisure wear adoption. Women are engaging in more physical activities and searching for stylish yet comfortable activewear options; with products including sports bras, leggings, shorts, tops catering to different fitness activities as well as individual fashion preferences available on various e-commerce platforms and social media influencers advocating fitness promoting it bolstering this market growth even further.

Women’s Activewear Market Key Takeaways:

Market growth driven by increasing awareness of fitness and wellness.

Changing fashion trends and adoption of athleisure wear contribute to market expansion.

Wide range of products cater to different fitness activities and fashion preferences.

Women’s Activewear Market Largest and Fastest Growing Share:

Largest Share: The largest share in the women’s activewear market is held by well-known athletic apparel brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and Lululemon Athletica. These companies have a strong global presence, established brand reputation, and offer a wide range of activewear products designed specifically for women. They cater to various fitness activities, including running, yoga, training, and athleisure, and have a diverse customer base.

Fastest Growing Share: The fastest growing share in the women’s activewear market is held by emerging activewear brands that focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and fashion-forward designs. Companies like Outdoor Voices, Fabletics, Sweaty Betty, and Girlfriend Collective are experiencing rapid growth by offering eco-friendly materials, extended size ranges, and stylish activewear that can be worn both in and outside the gym. These brands resonate with the growing demand for sustainable and inclusive fashion choices and appeal to consumers seeking unique and trendy activewear options. Their focus on innovative marketing strategies, social media engagement, and direct-to-consumer business models contributes to their fast-paced growth in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Top

Hoodies and Sweatshirts

Sweatpants

Shorts

Skirts

Other Product Types

By Fabric Type

Polyester

Nylon

Cotton

Neoprene

Other Fabric Types

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Top Important players



HANESBRANDS INC. (US)

Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

Adidas AG (Germany)

ASICS Corporation (Japan)

Nike Inc. (US)

Columbia Sportswear Company. (US)

PUMA SE (Germany)

Under Armour Inc. (US)

The Gap Inc. (US)

2XU (Australia)

Marmot Mountain LLC. (US)

Patagonia Inc. (US)

Mountain Khakis (US)

Gramicci (US)

RALPH LAUREN (US)

Women’s Activewear Market study objectives:

Analyze consumer preferences and trends in women’s activewear fashion.

Evaluate the performance and functionality of women’s activewear for different sports and activities.

Investigate the impact of fabric technologies and design features on comfort and performance.

Assess the sizing, fit, and body inclusivity of women’s activewear brands.

Explore sustainable manufacturing practices and materials in women’s activewear industry.

The report encompasses a wide range of essential information, such as market size, revenue forecasts, market share analysis, and key market players. It highlights the emerging trends shaping the industry, including the utilization of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and personalization techniques to enhance Womens Activewears’ effectiveness. Additionally, the report delves into the competitive landscape, outlining the strategies employed by major players to gain a competitive edge.

Global Womens Activewear market 2023 Market Research Report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, professionals, and investors seeking to understand the dynamics of this niche sector. By providing crucial statistical data, trend analysis, and competitive insights, the report enables stakeholders to stay abreast of the market developments and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Explore More Reports From Our Trusted Media:

