Ukraine updates: Russia holds Black Sea live-fire exercise

Here are more major developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, July 21:

Putin accuses Poland of trying to get involved in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the West is running out of "cannon fodder" in Ukraine and said Polish leaders were seeking to intervene under the umbrella of NATO.

"The perspective is obvious," Putin said. "If Polish troops enter, for example, Lviv or other Ukrainian territories, they will stay there. And they will stay there forever."

The Russian president also spoke at length about Poland's alleged history of claiming territories of other countries. According to Putin, this history culminated in 1939 with Poland being cast away by its Western allies to be "eaten" by Nazi Germany. In reality, Berlin and Moscow agreed to divide Polish territory in 1939 after Germany and the Soviet Union formed a non-aggression pact.

He did not make any comparison to Moscow's illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 or its claims that regions of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces are part of Russia.

Putin claimed the Soviet Union restored Polish independence after WWII and allowed it to expand into German territories.

"Have our friends in Warsaw forgotten about this? We will remind them," Putin said, instructing its foreign intelligence chief to closely monitor Warsaw's actions.

Zelenskyy sacks Ukrainian ambassador to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed his country's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, without giving a reason for the presidential order.

The dismissal comes after Prystaiko criticized Zelenskyy for his response to a comment from the UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace that Ukraine should be more grateful for the weapons supplies it has received from its Western backers.

The order also said Prystaiko has been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Russia strikes Ukrainian port for fourth night in a row

For the fourth consecutive night following Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, Russia has struck port terminals in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

Russian missiles hit an agricultural enterprise, Odesa's regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Friday. However, the strikes appeared less intense than on previous nights.

"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kiper added that the missiles, which he said were Kalibr cruise missiles, were fired from the Black Sea at a low altitude so as to avoid air defenses.

Two people were injured in the attack and grain storage facilities were hit. Agricultural and rescue equipment was also damaged, Kiper said.

Russia conducts naval exercieses in Black Sea

The Russian Navy carried out a live fire "exercise" in the northwest Black Sea on Friday, Moscow-owned state news agency RIA reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

The Black Sea Fleet fired anti-ship cruise missiles at surface targets during the said exercises, RIA reported, adding that the fleet's ships and aviation crew practiced isolating and detaining vessels.

Moscow's exercises in the region come days after the Kremlin said it would consider blowing up ships traveling to Ukraine through the Black Sea.

Russia has also declared unspecified areas of northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea as "temporarily dangerous for passage."

In response, Kyiv said ships bound for Russia or Russian-occupied ports in Ukraine could be considered military targets.

Poland to move soldiers to east of country

Poland's security committee decided to move some p military units to the country's east to mitigate risks of the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus, the state-run PAP news agency reported Friday, adding that the committee reached the decision on Wednesday.

"Training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner Group is undoubtedly a provocation," Zbigniew Hoffmann, secretary of the committee told PAP.

"The committee analysed possible threats, such as the dislocation of Wagner Group units. Therefore, the Minister of National Defense, chairman of the Committee, Mariusz Blaszczak, decided to move our military formations from the west to the east of Poland."

The Belarusian Defence Ministry had earlier said that Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO member Poland.

