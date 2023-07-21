Germany: Court rules Nazi-looted art stays in database

The German Court of Justice (BGH) ruled against an art dealer in his attempt to have an entry in a database of artworks potentially looted by Nazi Germany.

The entry of the painting in the Lost Art Database as possibly looted art was based on true facts and did not affect the plaintiff's ownership of the painting, the Karlsruhe-based court ruled Friday. However, presiding Judge Bettina Brückner acknowledged that the collector was in a "predicament" as the painting would likely be difficult to sell. According to the ruling, the interests of former owners or their legal successors and the general public's interest outweighed the current owner's interest when it comes to cultural property possibly confiscated by the Nazis.

The plaintiff could choose to attempt legal action in an administrative court against the operator of the Lost Art database, the German Center for Lost Cultural Property, the presiding judge in Karlsruhe said. The court did not publish the plaintiff's name.

Previously, the man had sued the trustees of a Canadian foundation that had commissioned the search for his artwork, the Calabrian Coast by the painter Andreas Achenbach (1815-1910).

Artwork priorly part of Jewish art dealer Max Stern's collection

The painting had previously belonged to the Jewish art dealer Max Stern, who was banned by the Nazis from working and who sold it.

The plaintiff had bought the painting at an auction in London in 1999, which meant there was no doubt about his rightful ownership. During an exhibition in Baden-Baden a few years later, he learned that the painting was in the Lost Art database and wanted by Interpol.

A settlement between the current owner and the Canadian trust that administered Max Stern's estate fell through. In court, the collector wanted the trustees to stop claiming ownership of the painting. He also wanted the search notice removed. The man indicated he did not want any further criticism of his property. He had previously also failed to have the entry deleted in lower courts.

los/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)