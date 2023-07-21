Cognitive Radio Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | BAE Systems, Datasoft Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Cognitive Radio : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Cognitive Radio Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The cognitive radio is important in wireless communication because it employs the unoccupied part of the spectrum for a wireless communication system. The market’s excellent development prospects may be attributed to the advancement of cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G, and the rising deployment of cognitive radios in defence and government organizations.

For example, As per Company Source, the US Navy granted Raytheon Missiles and Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a contract of USD 1.68 million over five years in April 2022. The deal is anticipated to create further warfare capabilities and technologies, as well as introducing three Zumwalt-class destroyers. The integration of cognitive radios with cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) is predicted to play an important role in cognitive radio adoption.

The development of 5G technology is projected to play a critical role in driving worldwide growth in the cognitive radio industry. A contract was awarded to Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. in March 2021 to enable dynamic spectrum sharing between 5G cellular and Air Force radars at Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. The contact has created technology that will allow 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing. The Canadian government announced the availability of spectrum in May 2021 to foster competition in the cellular services industry while improving rural connectivity and assuring an effective component of 5G technology. The government announced the repurposing of the 3800 MHz frequency band to accommodate 5G services. The growing popularity of mobile phones, advancements in wireless communication devices, and continuous surges in data traffic, data traffic, and improved network performance in data capacity, energy and bandwidth utilisation, delay, throughput, and cost, all contributed to the emergence of the 5G network. However, security concerns, changing communication standards, and interoperability challenges may stymie market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Cognitive Radio Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Government efforts are opening the ground for remunerative growth prospects. Furthermore, the fast expansion of the telecom industry and the continuous construction of the region’s 5G network contribute to market expansion in the anticipated period. Asia Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. The introduction of 5G in the Asia Pacific area is projected to accelerate the usage of cognitive radios in the telecommunications sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems

Datasoft Corporation

EpiSys Science

Ettus Research

KNL Networks

Nutaq Incorporated

Raytheon Company

Rhode & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG

Shared Spectrum Company

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Cognitive Routing

Location Tracking

Spectrum Allocation

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Sensing

By End Use Vertical:

Government & Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

