Low-code Development Platform Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Appian, Creatio

Global Low-code Development Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A low-code development platform offers a development environment for creating application software using a graphical user interface. A low-coded platform may generate fully functional apps or may need further coding for certain scenarios. The increase can be attributed to enterprises’ rising interest in digital transformation and automation of their business operations.

The rising necessity for solutions to automate company activities to be deployed quickly has opened the path for the adoption of low-code development platforms. These platforms provide building pieces that business users and IT developers may utilise to assemble into workflows and applications without the need for hand-coding. The growing customer preference for low-code development has necessitated the development of better methods for scaling apps and educating users, whether professional developers or company employees, about these solutions.

Pegasystems Inc., for example, announced new Pega Platform templates, services, and training courses in May 2022 to assist citizen developers in quickly and effectively creating low-code apps. Low-code platforms are becoming an important aspect of current cloud platforms in many enterprises, allowing them to improve their strategy while reducing cost and complexity. Mendix on IBM Cloud, App Maker on Google Cloud Platforms, and PowerApps on Microsoft are some well-known low-code platforms from major public cloud providers. However, Dependency on vendor supplied customization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Low-code Development Platform Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader due to the region’s strong presence of many prominent businesses that are primarily focused on the creation of new goods. With the rising inclusion of low-code platforms in the area, particularly in China, Asia Pacific is predicted to achieve the greatest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Several local suppliers across all main sectors are leveraging these platforms to expedite application delivery, grow developer taskforces, reduce operational costs, and boost innovation. Mendix, for example, is utilised by a number of Chinese enterprises, including CIMC Vehicles, SAIC Motor, and Maxnerva Technology Services.

Major market players included in this report are:

Appian

Creatio

LANSA

Mendix Technology BV

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

Pegasystems Inc.

Quickbase

Salesforce, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application Type:

Web-based

Mobile-based

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

SME

Large Enterprise

By End-use:

BFSI

Automotive & Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

