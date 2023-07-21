RFID Kanban System Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Datelka, Grifols S A

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ RFID Kanban System : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global RFID Kanban System Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The RFID Kanban System can be defined as firmly established system utilized for managing the replenishment of production material across different industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI among others. In RFID kanban system-colored cards are exchanged with RFID (radio frequency identification) enabled tags which automatically send a signal with the help of software, which is integrated with the organization’s procurement department regarding inventory status.

The increasing spending on digital transformation (DX) technologies and rising third-party logistics (3PL) industry worldwide as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2022, the worldwide spending on digital transformation (DX) is estimated at USD 1800 billion and the spending is projected to grow to USD 2800 billion by 2028.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to increase their geographical footprints. For instance, in January 2022, Texas, US based Retail RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology and solutions provider SML acquired Sweden-based retail customer experience platform provider, Sumzed AB. Sumzed AB specializes in non-RFID and RFID solutions, including price checker, point of information, fitting room support, call for assistance and digital signage. This acquisition would enable SML to expand its market presence in Northern Europe. Also, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms coupled with rising automation across different industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concern associated with cyber-attacks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global RFID Kanban System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing automation across different industries and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of 3PL logistics sector and rising automotive sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global RFID Kanban System Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Brooks Automation Inc.

Datelka

Grifols S A

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

LogiTag Systems

MATTTEO

MetraTec GmbH

Palex Medical SA (Bidco Palex S.L.)

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Scan Modul B.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Bin RFID Kanban System

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban System

By Component

RFID Box

RFID Base

RFID Shelf/Cabinet

Electronic Shelf Displays

Others

By Application:

Supply Chain Inventory Management

Equipment Identification

Track and Trace Solution

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

