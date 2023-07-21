Mobile Application Development Platform Market Beating Historical Challenges, What’s Next | Kony, Salesforce.com

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Mobile Application Development Platform : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. A mobile application development platform (MADP) is a variety of software that enables a business to quickly build, test and deploy various mobile apps for tablets or smartphones. This specially designed solution service is gaining high traction among organizations as it helps increase operational efficiency and business functions for better management. The growing proliferation of commercial mobile devices, the rapid emergence of cloud-based technology, and increasing demand among enterprises for mobile apps are the key factors burgeoning the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the number of business mobile app downloads worldwide was recorded as 2,980.6 million and it is projected to reach around 5,070.4 million downloads by 2025.

Thereby, the rising demand for mobile applications among enterprises is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, rising security concerns and the growing need to constant checking for uniformity across platforms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising implementation of reliable development practices and growing demand for departmental collaboration are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Mobile Application Development Platform Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and rising number of commercial mobile devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud technology, and the growing use of mobile devices by the organizations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Application Development Platform Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Microsoft Corporation

Verivo Software Inc.

Kony

Salesforce.com

Appcelerator Inc.

Telerik

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By User Type:

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

