Shopee announces initiatives to support seller growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 July 2023 - Shopee Singapore celebrated the achievements of its sellers and announced a suite of initiatives to empower businesses at Seller Summit 2023.





The theme of the Summit is “Win with Shopee: Roadmap to year-end sales success”.



Reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the seller experience, Shopee introduced the following key initiatives to its sellers at the virtual event to help them grow their businesses on the platform:





Next Day Delivery (NDD) - Available to selected retailers, NDD benefits sellers by giving users greater certainty on delivery arrangements and supporting buyers’ urgent purchases.



Coins Cashback Program - Shopee increased its priority platform vouchers and daily vouchers under the Coins Cashback Program to boost the sales of participating sellers on this program. In addition, Shopee offers preferential shipping rates for local sellers on this program.



A tailored digital banking experience - Sellers can tap on MariBank's business banking suite to support their business growth. Mari Business Loan provides sellers with a ready cash line to meet their evolving business needs. In addition, Mari Business Account offers sellers a competitive interest rate of 2.5% p.a., without additional costs and fees to operate their accounts.



30% Off Shopee Live - With 30% vouchers applied to all products sold on Shopee Live from 8pm to 11pm daily, sellers can take advantage of a growing livestream audience and engage buyers in real-time under this new livestream campaign.



Utilising holistic solutions to achieve business growth

Expanding reach with engagement tools

said, "Small and Medium Enterprises are a critical part of Singapore's economy. They are a major driver of economic growth and job creation in Singapore. Shopee is grateful for their long-standing support and trust in our platform. As the e-commerce industry continues to transform, we remain committed to adapting to the evolving needs of businesses and helping sellers grow and scale online."Singapore-based online Home & Living store,, saw the opportunity to expand its business and reach more online users on Shopee. MXC leveraged Shopee's expertise to organise and automate its business processes. In doing so, MXC expanded its business' capacity in accepting larger orders and managing its fulfilment process.With the support of Shopee, MXC observes that its business operations have improved. It now has additional time to focus on product sourcing and marketing strategies. Since joining Shopee, MXC's business has expanded steadily and grown multi-fold over the past three years. Its followers have also grown from about 2,000 in 2020 to 21,300 today.Employing Shopee Flash Deals and Shopee Ads, MXC garners high traffic and strong interest from new customers on its new arrivals and key products. It attests to the benefits of Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solution (AMS) , which amplifies its brand presence through Shopee's network of partners. It also works with Key Opinion Leaders in its livestreams during its Christmas campaign and giveaways on Shopee Live., said, "We continue to serve our customers' needs and expand our customer base by curating more MXC products. We are thankful that Shopee provides sellers like us with a wide range of marketing tools and seller programs, which increase our exposure and enable us to grow our business. Together with Shopee, we believe that we can create a fun, engaging and meaningful shopping experience through e-commerce.", a homegrown seller of eco-friendly home care products, also attests to the ease of becoming a seller on Shopee. The one stop service Shopee offers makes it convenient for Agiontex's customer management and order fulfillment. Agiontex also uses the Shopee Xpress pick up service for timely order deliveries.Agiontex has seen its revenue tripled since operating on Shopee three years ago. It has plans to focus on affiliate marketing to boost sales traffic in 2023. To reach out to a large pool of online consumers, Agiontex will continue to participate in Seller Center campaigns and promote its products on Shopee Live., said, "We encourage businesses to onboard with Shopee as its seller support and customer service are top-notch. Shopee has supported our business goals from the beginning and has helped our business to grow. It has enabled Agiontex to reach out to a new customer base while facilitating timely order fulfillment."

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

