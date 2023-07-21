Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/21 17:05
The sun rises behind the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo...
A woman holds a hand of her relative as family members of people who were trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad dis...
An artist performs a fire stunt during a procession marking "Bonalu" festival in Hyderabad, India, Monday, July 17, 2023. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu...
Greece team competes in the team technical of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Phot...
Fans gather in front of the statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 20, 2023....
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for "moon craft" in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Srihariko...
Maori Pomeroy-Farrell of Fiji dives during the 1m Springboard Men at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Ph...
A couple takes a selfie in front of Rajghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, standing in floodwaters from the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India...

July 14-20, 2023

The 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, the "Bonalu” festival, a landslide, flooding and the moon spacecraft in India, the world swimming championships in Japan and the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Malaysia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

