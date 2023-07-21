Alexa
Taiwan struggling to contain invasive frog species

Banded bullfrogs a pest in western Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/21 15:33
A banded bullfrog. (Taijiang National Park photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taijiang National Park in southwestern Taiwan has been keeping up the fight against the banded bullfrog－an invasive species that has caused havoc in the country.

The national park in Tainan has removed a total of 3,261 banded bullfrogs in the past three years, from 1,151, 1,141, to 963 frogs a year, it said. Despite the efforts, the frogs remain a threat to the park in Tainan, which boasts floodplains, wetlands, and mangrove forests.

Also known as the Asian painted frog, the amphibian was first recorded in Taiwan at Kaohsiung’s Fengshan Reservoir in 1998, before spreading to other parts of the country’s west, per Liberty Times. The species is native to Southeast Asia and has become increasingly popular as a pet.

As it strives to remove the pest, Taijiang National Park is also holding workshops that educate the public on the threat the animal presents. One such event is taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 7), which will lead participants on an exploration of the park to learn about its ecological diversity, as well as the harm done by the frog.

The Asian painted frog's burrowing ability is considered a strength to grow and thrive. A highly-adaptable species, it can survive in disturbed habitats, according to Ecology Asia.
Taiwan
invasive species
frog
banded bullfrog
Asian painted frog
Tainan
Taijiang National Park

