Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/21 15:08
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 1...
A White Bengal tiger rests in the shade on a hot day, in Rome's zoo, in Rome, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ...
Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov...
Ukrainian servicemen attend a farewell ceremony of their fallen comrade Nicholas Maimer, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who was killed during fightin...
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets students as he visits a school in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis ...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the W...
Icelandic foals rest in their paddock with almost no fresh grass left at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Ger...
Bullfighters perform during the last bullfight of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 14, 2023. Revellers from around th...
A bather takes a shower during a hot day at Alimos beach near Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. Temperatures were starting to creep up in Greece, where a...
Netherlands' Danny van Poppel climbs during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.5 miles) with start in Ann...
Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates after winning a point against Britain's Alfie Hewitt in the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the...
A youngster dives into the Bosphorus next to the Golden Horn during a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisc...
A British Airways aircraft prepares for landing as it passes over people on the beach, during a hot day in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cypru...
A giant election poster is displayed from a building with an image of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the government's official plane with th...
A damaged car stands in front of a burned tree near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Greece, Monday, July 17, 2023. Two wildfires threatened hom...
Police arrest a protester during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets o...

French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 1...

A White Bengal tiger rests in the shade on a hot day, in Rome's zoo, in Rome, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ...

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov...

Ukrainian servicemen attend a farewell ceremony of their fallen comrade Nicholas Maimer, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who was killed during fightin...

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets students as he visits a school in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the...

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis ...

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the W...

Icelandic foals rest in their paddock with almost no fresh grass left at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Ger...

Bullfighters perform during the last bullfight of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 14, 2023. Revellers from around th...

A bather takes a shower during a hot day at Alimos beach near Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. Temperatures were starting to creep up in Greece, where a...

Netherlands' Danny van Poppel climbs during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.5 miles) with start in Ann...

Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates after winning a point against Britain's Alfie Hewitt in the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the...

A youngster dives into the Bosphorus next to the Golden Horn during a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisc...

A British Airways aircraft prepares for landing as it passes over people on the beach, during a hot day in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cypru...

A giant election poster is displayed from a building with an image of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the government's official plane with th...

A damaged car stands in front of a burned tree near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Greece, Monday, July 17, 2023. Two wildfires threatened hom...

Police arrest a protester during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets o...

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova triumphed in the women’s final.

People try to cool down as a heat wave hits Greece, Cyprus and other parts of Europe.

Spain prepares for a general election, as Kenyans protest against new taxes, and Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Milan photographer Antonio Calanni.