Taipei Airport MRT adds announcements in Japanese, Korean

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight stations on the Taipei Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line will add announcements in Japanese and Korean next week amid a revival of international tourism, reports said Friday (July 21).

The stations already used the two languages on basic signs and route maps, CNA reported. In a similar move, Taipei MRT is planning to launch Korean announcements at 15 stations in late August.

The Airport MRT said it had selected eight stations on the express line linking Taoyuan International Airport with Taipei City for the new announcements. The stations are: Taipei Main Station, New Taipei Industrial Park, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Taoyuan HSR Station, Huanbei, and Laojie River.

Announcements on the trains for each station were already being made in Mandarin, English, Taiwanese, and Hakka. The addition of Japanese and Korean is the result of the revival of tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Taoyuan Metro Corporation, which operates the Airport MRT system.