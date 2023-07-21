Application Lifecycle Management Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years | Siemens AG, Intland Software

Report Ocean has recently added a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of Application Lifecycle Management industry. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, empowering readers to identify revenue growth and profitability drivers. It conducts a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the global and regional market, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The report also highlights global certainties, downstream and upstream analysis of key players, and provides forecast market information, SWOT & PESTEL analysis, market scenarios, and possibility studies.

Global Application Lifecycle Management Market is valued at approximately USD 3.54 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) is the process of managing the life of an application from concept to retirement. It involves people, tools, and processes that integrate various disciplines, such as project management, requirements management and governance. ALM also aims to ensure applications run efficiently and securely and meet the needs of end users and stakeholders.

The Application Lifecycle Management Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of mobile devices and increasing usage of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the expanding number of mobile devices and applications creates more complexity, which increases the service demand in the global market. Its importance has progressively increased during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

According to the Statista in 2021, the global count of mobile devices in operation reached nearly 15 billion and it is projected that the number of mobile devices is estimated to reach 18.22 billion by 2025, indicating a growth of 4.2 billion devices compared to 2020.In addition, North America recorded the highest smartphone adoption rate, accounting for 84 percent of total mobile connections in 2022. It is projected that the region’s smartphone adoption rate will further increase to 90 percent by 2030. The emergence of cloud based ALM solutions is enabling organizations to reduce infrastructure costs and increase flexibility. According to Statista in 2021, the global cloud applications market had a value of 133.6 billion U.S. dollars and is expected to reach 168.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. In addition, digital transformation, and rising demand for filter products in the global market would create lucrative growth opportunities. However, high implementation costs and a lack of knowledge about ALM solutions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Application Lifecycle Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating region during the forecast period owing to the, increasing adoption of innovative technologies, along with the growing consumption of premium alcoholic beverages and the trend of industrial digitalization, are rising factors in the region. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising number of startups , increased demand for automation and rapid digitization in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Micro Focus International plc

Broadcom Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens AG

Intland Software

Perforce Software, Inc.

CollabNet VersionOne

Infliximab

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Microsoft announced Azure DevOps Server 2020 Version 1.1, which enhances pipeline management, agile planning, and Git integration. The productivity of development teams using the Azure platform is increased by this release.

In April 2021, The Italian software company myInvenio, which specialises in process mining, has been acquired by IBM. This acquisition is anticipated to assist IBM in advancing its hybrid cloud and AI strategy by giving its clients more automated and effective corporate processes.

By Solution:

Software

Services

By Platform:

Web-Based Applications

Mobile-Based Applications

By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

By Application:

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What are the technological advancements and innovations affecting the industry?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the key success factors for businesses operating in the market?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve growth and competitive advantage?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

