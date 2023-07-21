Container ship sinks off Taiwan's Port of Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large container ship sank outside the Port of Kaohsiung on Friday morning (July 21) after it had started taking on water the previous morning.

On Thursday, the Palau-flagged container ship Angel, was listing badly on its port side. Although the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), which manages the Port of Kaohsiung, attempted to save the ship, it sank from the stern. With only its bow still above water, a large number of containers fell into the sea, reported Liberty Times.

The TIPC said the Angel had a gross tonnage of 16,145 tons. At 8:46 p.m. on July 4, it asked to temporarily anchor on the west side of the second anchorage area of the Port of Kaohsiung, about 2.8 nautical miles (5 km) away from the south breakwater of the port.



Angel listing to its port side. (TIPC photo)

However, on Thursday, the Angel started listing significantly and the captain issued an abandon ship order.

The TIPC notified the Coast Guard administration to assist in the evacuation of all 19 crew members. One of the crew members was injured and taken to hospital, but the injuries are not considered serious.



Containers set adrift after Angel sank. (TIPC photo)

There were 1,349 empty containers on the Angel, with six of them already having fallen into the sea on Thursday. This affected the safety of the waterway, so the TIPC closed Port Entrance No. 1. All ships were then required to enter and exit from Port Entrance No. 2.

The TIPC has reopened Port Entrance No. 1 for incoming and outgoing vessels, but ship captains are advised to exercise caution.



Containers set adrift after Angel sank. (TIPC photo)

In addition, early Friday morning, Port Entrance No. 2 was temporarily closed. After an emergency clearance was conducted, Port Entrance No. 2 was reopened Friday morning.

The TIPC has requested the shipowner to submit the wreck salvage, refloating, and oil-water extraction plan for the sunken ship in accordance with the Commercial Port Law (商港法). In addition, the TIPC has dispatched vessels to monitor the area around the sunken ship.