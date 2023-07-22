Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/07/22 00:05
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in ...
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnouri...
Adonis Preciado of Ecuador's Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudame...
What's left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18...
A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20,...
The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. Accord...
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists ...
Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the sec...
Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

July 14 – 20, 2023

An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

