4 NT$10 million Special Prizes in latest Taiwan receipt lottery unclaimed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are four NT$10 million (US$320,000) Special Prize winners and seven NT$2 million Grand Prize winners who have yet to redeem their receipts for the most recent edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

As the winning numbers for the receipt lottery are set to be announced on Tuesday (July 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (July 21) said there are still four unclaimed Special Prizes and seven unclaimed Grand Prizes from the March-April round that are still within the redemption period, per CNA. The public is reminded to redeem their winning receipts before Sept. 5.

The finance ministry said that of the four unclaimed Special Prizes, the consumer who spent the least and won the most purchased food for NT$62 at a 7-Eleven on Yushan Road in Nantou County's Xinyi Township. The person who spent the second-lowest amount paid NT$100 for gas at a Sanlong gas station in Kaohsiung City's Gangshan District.

The other two unclaimed Special Prizes include an NT$670 receipt for a Google Play app purchase and an NT$2,000 receipt for game points issued by the FamilyMart convenience store on Nanxing Road in Pingtung County's Gaoshu Township.

As for the unclaimed Grand Prizes, there are seven in total, and the amount spent ranges from NT$30 to NT$2,970.

There are four receipts with a consumption amount of less than NT$100, including a NT$30 receipt for a Google Play app purchase, a 30 receipt for parking fees at the Nanzi Sports Park in Kaohsiung City, an NT$40 receipt for parking fees issued at Lukang Visitor Center in Changhua County, and a NT$49 receipt for food items issued by a 7-Eleven store on Tongde 6th Street in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

There were three receipts for purchases over NT$100, including a NT$296 invoice issued at the "Yi Wan Li Discount Plaza" in New Taipei City's Wugu District. A receipt for NT$1,196 was issued at the Watson's on Zhongshan Road in Chiayi City's West District, and an invoice for NT$2,970 was issued at Ching Lou Restaurant and Bar on Bade Road in Taipei City's Songshan District.

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$324,000) Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 20783987. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 04135859.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94899145, 71143793, and 41055355. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):