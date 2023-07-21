Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Doksuri formed on Friday morning (July 21) and forecast models have the storm on a path that is closer to Taiwan than in previous days.

The Central Meteorological Administration (CWB) said that a tropical depression located to the east of the Philippines intensified into the fifth tropical storm of the year, Tropical Storm Doksuri. The center of Doksuri was 14 degrees north latitude and 132.9 degrees east longitude, moving west-northwest at a speed of 8 kph. It has a 100 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph, the CWB reported.



Wind radii probability map. (CWB image)

The CWB said Doksuri's latest projected path has it approaching Taiwan from the southeast. However, there will be a higher degree of certainty about its ultimate path on Sunday and Monday (July 23 and 24), and at that time, it will be known whether any sea or land warnings will be issued.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in his daily report said that based on CWB projections, by 2 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26), Doksuri will have entered the Bashi Channel, but there is a large range of uncertainty. Wu pointed out that the average path of the European ensemble model has been adjusted to the north.



(JMA image)

According to the model, after passing through the waters to the east of the Philippines, Doksuri is expected to shift northwest and will likely pass through the Bashi Channel and enter the southern part of the Taiwan Strait.

Some tracks in the ensemble swing further north and have Doksuri directly impacting Taiwan, while others have the storm going through the Philippines.



European ensemble model. (Weathernerds GIF)

As for the U.S. model, Wu said the average path has shifted to the east of Taiwan and had Doksuri pass through the waters near Mikayo Island. Wu said that some of the paths cross over Taiwan, but most have the cyclone swinging to the east of the country.

Wu said that based on the current simulated paths, the probability of an impact of Taiwan has increased overall. He advised the public to keep a close watch on weather models.



U.S. ensemble model. (Weathernerds GIF)

The latest model by the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) shows Doksuri first heading west toward the Philippines before shifting northwest in the Philippine Sea and heading directly for southeast Taiwan.

Wu predicted that unstable atmospheric conditions on Friday morning will lead to localized, brief showers in central and southern areas, while the rest of the country will be sunny and hot. In the afternoon, Wu forecast that strong convection could cause localized heavy thunderstorms and associated severe weather.

The meteorologist forecast that the temperature on Friday will range between 23 and 36 Celsius in the north, 23 and 36 C in the center of the country, 24 and 36 C in the south, and 22 and 37 C in the east.

The latest models show that over the weekend (July 22-23), atmospheric moisture will decrease, resulting in clear and hot weather. Wu said that it is important to take precautions against sun exposure and heatstroke.

There is a possibility of occasional brief showers in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, with afternoon thunderstorms in some mountainous areas and parts of the plains. However, convection in the afternoons will weaken, and the area affected by afternoon showers will be smaller.

On Monday and Tuesday, Doksuri will gradually approach the Bashi Channel, and its periphery will start to affect the weather in Taiwan, said Wu. Areas windward of Doksuri, including eastern Taiwan, will experience increased rainfall, while areas leeward of the storm, specifically the western half, will remain sunny and hot. There is a possibility of occasional brief localized rain in the mountainous areas.

As for the weather on Wednesday and Thursday (July 27), Wu said that it will depend on the dynamics of the storm. As the tropical cyclone nears, the CWB predicts cloudy skies and occasional showers on Wednesday and Thursday in the eastern half of the country, including in Keelung City, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.