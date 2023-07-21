Taiwan's DPP candidate retains lead in presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All of Taiwan’s presidential candidates have shed support over the last month according to a recent poll, though their relative positions in the race remain the same.

A Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll released on Thursday (July 20) asked respondents to choose their preferred presidential candidate out of the three declared candidates. Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has been active in the race so far but has not declared a run.

The poll showed Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) with 33.9% support, Taiwan People’s Party Candidate Ko Wen-Je (柯文哲) with 20.5%, Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) with 18%, undeclared candidate Terry Gou with 15.2%, and 12.4% who said they were undecided or did not know.



(Taiwan News image)

All of the declared candidates have shed some support since last month’s polls, though this may be due to the inclusion of Gou in the poll. Due to persistent poor poll results for the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih, speculation that Hou will be swapped for Gou as the KMT’s candidate has increased.

The poll surveyed 1,088 people via landline and cellphone between July 17 and 18, one day after the first two major political events of the election season showed a (likely choreographed) sharp divide between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the rest of the parties in the race.

The TPOF poll also asked respondents to provide their opinion of Gou if he were to run as an independent candidate. The result was a near split, with 41.5% reporting a favorable view of the idea, and 43.2% reporting a negative view. Just over 15% said they did not know or had no view.

The results were markedly different across party lines. DPP voters were much more likely to support an independent Gou run, with 57% in favor and 37% not. Meanwhile, Taiwan People’s Party voters were 40% in favor, and 50% not.

This contrasts with Kuomintang voters, of which 25% were in favor, and 32% not.

The divide likely reflects the belief that if Gou were to run, he would reduce the number of votes received by the KMT, making it easier for the DPP’s Lai to win the election. Gou’s politics are much more closely aligned with the KMT’s, and he would therefore likely take votes from Hou if he were to run.

Taiwan presidents are directly elected using a first past the post system, meaning the candidate who has more votes than any other wins the election.