Local Delights Made Convenient with 7-Eleven’s New & Exclusive "Dabao Flavours of Singapore" Menu

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 July 2023 - Get ready to satisfy your cravings Singapore-style, with utmost convenience, only at 7-Eleven, Singapore’s favourite convenience store! 7-Eleven is launching an all-new and exclusive menu showcasing 11 local Singaporean brands to bring our city's most iconic dishes closer to you. Embark on a gastronomic journey and grab a taste of Singapore on the go at your nearest 7-Eleven!







Introducing the "Dabao Flavours of Singapore" menu in an exclusive collaboration featuring ten uniquely Singaporean delights! Whether it's the fiery Ayam Belado with Nasi Kuning from Rumah Makan Minang or the aromatic Yuan Yuan Claypot Rice – there’s no need to go on a cross-country food hunt to enjoy your favourite local must-eats – now you can simply "dabao" and go, anytime, anywhere!



11 Beloved Singaporean Brands: Local Flavours Made Convenient



Let’s take a closer look at the mouth-watering menu of Singaporean flavours coming to a 7-Eleven near you!



7-Select Egg Mayo x OLD CHANG KEE Curry’O Double Combo Sandwich ($3.70) – Everyone’s favourite curry puff-inspired sandwich is back! You can, once again, sink your teeth into the fragrant curry chicken and potato filling sandwiched between soft Japanese-style milk bread. But this time, we’ve spiced things up a bit and paired the OLD CHANG KEE Curry O’ Sandwich with our classic 7-SELECT Egg Mayo Sandwich, offering you even more goodness. Enjoy this irresistible sandwich combo for a hearty breakfast, lunch, or mid-afternoon snack!



Beach Road Prawn Noodles Soup ($6.50) – Dive into this bowl of prawn noodle soup packed with succulent shelled prawns, tender chicken pieces, and springy yellow noodles topped off with an aromatic drizzle of fried shallot oil. Beach Road Noodle House is the go-to place for prawn mee for Easties, but now everybody can enjoy the flavours of this iconic eatery hassle-free at their nearest 7-Eleven!



Jiak Song Ban Mian ($5.00) – Get your chopsticks ready for a delightful bowl of handmade noodles in a rich broth created by celebrity chef and Masterchef finalist Aaron Wong. Packed with delectable ingredients like sliced chicken, spinach, and egg, and topped with crispy fried anchovies, this popular Chinese noodle dish will leave you wanting more.



Minang Ayam Belado with Nasi Kuning ($6.50) – Our city is a melting pot of cultures and cuisines. This palatable dish, originally from West Sumatra, Indonesia, is now a firm favourite with Singaporeans. Tenderly cooked chicken in a hot and spicy bumbu spice mixture served alongside fluffy Nasi Kuning and eggs will take your taste buds on a wild ride of flavours.



Yuan Yuan Claypot Rice ($4.80) – Indulge in this beloved Singaporean classic with its unmistakable wok hei, flavourful fluffy rice, and satisfying crunch from the scorched rice – comfort food at its finest!



Chef Arifin Korma Curry with Rice ($5.00) – This rich and creamy korma recipe features tender pieces of chicken breast simmered in a mildly spiced curry sauce. The aromatic blend of spices adds an extra layer of deliciousness, making it a great choice for a satisfying lunch, dinner, or late-night supper.



My Kampung Chicken Charsiew with Fragrant Rice ($6.00) – Savour the succulent slices of juicy and tenderly roasted chicken paired with fragrant seasoned rice that will send your senses into overdrive. And with a luscious, sweet gravy coating every bite, you’ll enjoy a burst of rich flavour with every mouthful.



Killiney Traditional Laksa ($6.50) – Immerse yourself in a rich explosion of flavours as you savour the deliciously thickened coconut milk, earthy ingredients, and prawns. With its aromatic spices and thick vermicelli noodles, this convenient take on an iconic dish will not disappoint.



Chef Aaron Wong Ginger Chicken Rice ($4.80) – Treat yourself to a plate of fluffy chicken rice topped with tender chicken, and infused with the intense flavours of garlic and ginger. The aromatic blend of spices and herbs will awaken your taste buds, leaving you craving more.



Lao Chao Zhou Ghim Moh Mee Siam ($3.50) – A true crowd-pleaser, this dish is made of perfectly cooked, soft, fine rice noodles mixed with an array of ingredients such as beancurd puffs, eggs, chives, chilli, and tiny shrimp. No need to make your way to Ghim Moh Market anymore for this all-time favourite. Just make a beeline to your neighbourhood 7-Eleven!



But wait, there’s more! From 19 July to 15 August, enjoy $0.30 off (14% savings) on First Brew Grass Jelly (U.P. $2.20) when you buy any of the items above included in Dabao Flavours of Singapore. It's the perfect way to cool down after a hearty meal!



All items are halal certified.

