AP Global Pictures of the Week: July 14-20, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/07/21 11:05
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 1...
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha,...
Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan of the United States compete in the Men's diving 3m Synchro Springboard at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Ja...
Iraqis throw stones during clashes with security forces in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The protest was in ...
The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather killing several people and injuring others, at a sky-divin...
A man cries outside the mortuary after he lost his son during monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Pho...
Anti-government protesters scuffle with a line of police in downtown Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The protesters are demanding that Peruvian ...
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists ...
Ukrainian serviceman aka Zhuk, left, with his wife Zoya, second left, celebrate with friends during their wedding ceremony in Cherkasy region, Ukraine...
A firefighting helicopter dumps water as fire approaches houses in Kalamaki near Agioi Theodori about 60 kilometers west of Athens, Monday, July 17, 2...
United States' Tony Finau plays his tee shot on the 9th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Ho...
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens as Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Righ...
A demonstrator sits next to a bonfire as others occupy the Ayalon Highway to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government t...
A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India,...
Australia's Katrina Gorry wins the ball from Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn, left, during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Irelan...
A rowing team glides along the Potomac River past the Washington Monument as the sun rises on another hot and humid day in Washington, Thursday, July ...
A devotee gets ready to play the role of Pothuraju, a mythical character, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bonal...
A hiker walks past the Hole-in-the-Rock at Papago Park during sunrise as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees F. (46 C.), Monday, July 17, 202...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon te...

JULY 14 - 20, 2023

From French electronic music duo The Blaze performing onstage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, to Iraqis throwing stones during clashes with security forces in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden, to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrating after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

