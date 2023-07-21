Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 26 military aircraft, 7 naval vessels around Taiwan

Chinese fighter jets, reconnaissance drone, and anti-submarine warfare helicopter detected around Taiwan

  154
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/21 09:49
J-16 fighter jets. (Weixin photo) 

J-16 fighter jets. (Weixin photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 20) and 6 a.m. on Friday (July 21).

At 9 a.m. on Friday, the MND said that six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the detected aircraft, 13 crossed the median line or entered the southwest and east sections of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one Harbin BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drone, four Suhkoi Su-30 fighter jets, five Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. The BZK-005 crossed over the far northern section of the median line, the fighters entered the southwest sector of the ADIZ, and the Z-9 chopper was detected in the eastern part of the ADIZ.

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

China has dispatched 332 military aircraft and 139 naval ships around Taiwan so far in July.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

China sends 26 military aircraft, 7 naval vessels around Taiwan
Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft from Thursday to Friday, (MND image)
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusion
median line incursion
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

China sends 22 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning
China sends 22 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning
2023/07/20 16:23
China sends 30 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning
China sends 30 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning
2023/07/13 19:05
China sends 30 military aircraft around Taiwan on Wednesday morning
China sends 30 military aircraft around Taiwan on Wednesday morning
2023/07/12 15:12
NATO chief condemns China for 'threatening Taiwan'
NATO chief condemns China for 'threatening Taiwan'
2023/07/12 11:24
China sends 34 military aircraft around Taiwan on Tuesday morning
China sends 34 military aircraft around Taiwan on Tuesday morning
2023/07/11 19:39