AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/07/21 08:07
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2...
A pedestrian crosses a street in the rain as a severe thunderstorm passes through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie ...
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Fri...
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Marko Leszczuk walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Leszczuk, wh...
President Joe Biden reacts as he meets guests during a Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 20...
Elizabeth Thebe-Choonara, left, of Johannesburg, South Africa, takes a selfie with The Rev. Jesse Jackson before Jackson announced that he is stepping...
People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Ph...
An FBI Evidence Response Team investigator walks behind crime scene tape on the third floor of the Bluemont Village Apartments, Saturday, July 15, 202...
A portrait of U.S. soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis...
People survey the damage to their home that was destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Dortches, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Fans seek shelter from a torrential downpour as they wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present i...
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, drives towards the basket against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball...
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Manuel Margot chases after a two-run triple hit by Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during the second inning of a base...
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reaches for the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against Panama Sunday, July 1...
Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., is bucked off Tactical Error during a bull riding event in rodeo finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary,...
Heat ripples distort two pedestrians crossing the street on Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Technicians from SunPower Corp., brave the extreme heat as they install solar panels on a residence's roof in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 20...
People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a...

JULY 14 - 20, 2023

Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

