Abbott combines with Law on 2-hitter, Reds beat Giants 5-1 for 4-game split

By Associated Press
2023/07/21 04:09
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20,...
Cincinnati Reds' Andrew Abbott, right, sits next to Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the ...
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz fields a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt (6) during the eighth inning of a baseball g...
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) hits a single against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in ...
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley catches a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater during the third inning of a baseball game Thur...
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) rounds third base and scores on a single hit by Jonathan India during the fifth inning of a baseball game against th...
San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, right, looks to tag out Cincinnati Reds' Luke Maile (22) at home plate during the fourth inning of a base...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, is tagged out at second base by San Francisco Giants second baseman Brett Wisely, center, during the fifth inning ...
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Derek Law, right, celebrates with catcher Luke Maile after a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, ...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Abbott (5-2), a 24-year-old rookie left-hander making his ninth big league start, allowed one hit in a career-high eight innings. He retired his first eight batters before walking Brett Wisely, then walked Wilmer Flores starting the fourth.

Luis Matos hit a double that went to the left-field wall on two hops for the only hit against Abbott. Left fielder Will Benson threw to rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz, whose one-hop relay was up the first-base line. Maile grabbed the ball, and the catcher lunged toward the plate and tagged the sliding Flores in the batter's box.

Abbott retired his next 12 batters.

Flores hit a ninth-inning homer off Derek Law.

Cincinnati got consecutive victories for the first time since a five-game winning streak from July 2-6. The Giants lost their second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

Maile had three hits. Jake Fraley, Jonathan India and Will Benson each added two hits for the Reds (52-46), who are 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

All-Star right-hander Alex Cobb gave up five runs, a season-high nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Maile hit a two-run homer in the third on a slider, Christian Encarnacion-Strand had an RBI single in the fourth and scored on Benson's double, and India had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (4-3. 4.53) starts Friday's series opener at Washington and RHP Jake Irvin (2-5, 4.96(

Reds: RHP Ben Lively (4-5 3.72) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener of a three-game series against Arizona and LHP Tommy Henry (5-2, 3.89).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports