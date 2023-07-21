NASCAR driver Justin Haley set to leave Kaulig, sign multi-year deal with Rick Ware

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.

The 24-year-old Haley had his only Cup victory in July 2019 at Daytona, in just his third start. He’s had a full-time ride at Kaulig since 2022 and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is 23rd in points ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR stop at Pocono Raceway.

Haley also has four career Xfinity Series wins and three more in Trucks.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon."

Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season. The team will announce Haley’s car number and sponsor at a later date.

