Taiwan's KMT lawmaker who refuses to 'shut up'

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The news is mixed on New Taipei Mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and party Chair Eric Chu's (朱立倫) efforts to stave off three uprisings in the party.

The biggest news is bad for the pair: Mirror Media reported that Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is hiring staff and laying the groundwork for an independent presidential run, including bringing former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) turned KMT lawmaker and current television and radio talk show personality Sisy Chen (陳文茜) on board. Chen is a colorful and at times controversial character in Taiwan politics, and if the report is true and health issues do not slow her down, expect fireworks.

The good news for Hou's campaign is that an effort by pro-Gou KMT Central Standing Committee (CSC) members to get a motion to replace Hou on the agenda at the KMT National Party Congress on July 23 has fizzled out. They aren't out of the woods yet: if 100 delegates submit a petition prior to 10 a.m. on the day of the congress, an agenda item can be added. Between 1,000 and 2,000 delegates are expected to attend, by one former lawmaker's estimate.

A KMT spokesperson claims that because it is not specifically mentioned in the party constitution, Eric Chu as the party chair can't be replaced by a vote in the party congress. This is doubtful: the party constitution states that the National Congress is at the top of the party hierarchy above all else, and Article 8 “Party members have the following rights” says: “The right to elect and be elected to positions within the Party, and the right to vote in a recall election.”

Two new polls just released are also mixed news: an RW News poll shows Hou at over 20% for the first time in a while at 21.29%, but an FTNN poll has him at his lowest ever at 15.3%. Apparently, there have been 17 straight polls showing Hou dead last.

That second poll shows that roughly a third of KMT “supporters” want Hou to be replaced. “Supporters” are the general public, not the delegates to the congress, who may have a higher level of concern about electability in hopes of getting government positions in a KMT administration, but also have to worry about appearing disloyal to the party.

Bold but risky

We previously looked at the latest on the pro-Gou and pro-Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) factions. In this column we will examine the movement to bring back the KMT’s 2020 presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to replace Hou.

The face of this faction is party-list KMT lawmaker Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) who, like Sisy Chen, at one time held various official positions in the DPP before switching to the KMT. In the 2020 elections, the KMT ranked her number five on the party list, which is considered safe and almost certainly would be elected.

For her to take up the role of leading this faction is a risky and bold move on Cheng's part. Because she is in the legislature representing the party and not an electoral district, if the party strips her of her party membership she would be out of a job and replaced by the party. They could also punish her by not inviting her back to be on the party list in this election cycle.

She kicked things off just on the eve of Hou’s campaign office opening and his new campaign team introduction headed by King Pu-tsung (金溥聰) on July 1, ensuring that her comments would hit the newsstands on the same day. I have no proof that this was intentional, but it would have been quite a remarkable coincidence that happened to undermine Hou's campaign if it wasn't.

Speaking on a popular news talk show, she claimed that her office phone was “ringing off the hook” with people requesting that Han replace Hou as candidate. She praised Han and said if he entered he would have a good chance.

That did not elicit much response from the pan-blue camp, but her comments on another show on July 6 did. This time she went after Chu, saying that if Hou were not replaced now they would face a crisis and admonished him “not to evade responsibility.”

Hens and chicks

She also said Chu was “covertly supporting Lai Ching-te” and called on him not to be “arrogant.” She said the party needed to find the strongest “hen” (母雞, top-of-the-ticket candidate) they could to help down-ticket legislative candidate “chicks” (小雞) elected.

This sparked a “frenzy” among pan-blue netizens, discussing the issue and with people backing different candidates. The next day, influential deep blue former KMT lawmaker Alex Tsai (蔡正元) chimed in, saying: “Hou Yu-ih is the weakest presidential candidate in the KMT’s history,” and was even worse than Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), who the party replaced as presidential candidate 2015 when her poll numbers slipped to the mid-teens.

Then, the same day, another influential deep blue former KMT lawmaker Chiu Yi (邱毅) dropped a bombshell on Facebook. He claimed that “heavyweight people” in the KMT were proposing to establish a “517 truth investigative committee” to examine five points related to Chu’s opaque process in choosing Hou as the candidate (which he announced on May 17, hence the “517”).

He said if there was any fraud on Chu’s part, he would have to step down and apologize for his crimes. I do not know if Chiu was stating a fact or trying to induce them into doing so. There has been no sign of such a committee so far.

Also on July 7, KMT Secretary-General Justin Huang (黃健庭) accused Cheng of breaking party unity and called her a “sinner for the ages” and a “public enemy” and mentioned disciplining her. Cheng shot back “how about first considering disciplining Eric Chu.”

Talk began to spread from just replacing Hou to considering replacing Chu as well. Cheng also questioned “what party unity am I breaking” and said “if (we) allow the DPP to stay in power, I’ll puke to death!”

'Shut up'

She also called on the party's top brass to stop asking her to "shut up" (閉嘴), adding "I won't shut up."

On July 8, she explained that she, like many others, had originally supported Hou because he was popular, seemed to be a stable and competent mayor, but “now everyone can see it’s a crisis.”

By this point, Chu was repeating his call for party unity, to not spread rumors and to support Hou all day long at every stop where reporters questioned him. He also began to talk about disciplining party members if they “don’t listen to advice.”

King Pu-tsung said on July 12: “Cheng Li-wen’s term of office is nearly up, she should think of her future” and “people can clearly see her intentions aren’t ... "

He framed it in a rather gangster-like way, but his nickname is “The Knife” and he echoed what many people thought.

By July 13, Cheng felt annoyed by all the talk of punishing her, and said it was “odd” that there was no similar talk of punishing others in the party who expressed support for Gou or Ko, who are not even party members. She remarked that she’s working to help the party unite behind Han, who she believes is actually electable.

Pop the pustule

The next day, King spoke of a “pustule” that needed to be popped. Everyone knew he meant Cheng. He followed up the day after that questioning who was funding the anti-Hou forces behind the scenes and followed up saying he knew the inside story without specifying what that was.

Cheng has said that if Han Kuo-yu gave the signal, a large army would show up to back him. She’s probably right that the famously loyal “Han army” of the 2020 campaign will reappear, though at what scale is hard to predict.

On the day of the party congress a “common people’s uprising” rally, using Han’s campaign language, will be held at Taipei’s 228 Peace Park. Han, however, said he would not be there.

Han’s office has now released a statement confirming he will attend the party congress, and would “stand shoulder to shoulder” with the presidential and legislative candidates to “defeat the DPP, and protect the Republic of China.”

Does that mean he’s now finally making peace with Hou after so long? We don’t know, but it’s worth watching closely.

If the delegates do succeed in forcing a new primary, who would run in it? Or if the delegates succeed in forcing through a choice of candidate, who would it be?

We will explore the various considerations KMT party central and the delegates might have, how it would work, and what candidates might be most likely to replace Hou — if it comes to that — at a later date.