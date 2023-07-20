Taiwan's TSMC 2nm wafers on track for 2025 launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) held an online briefing Thursday (July 20) at which President C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) gave some company updates.

According to TSMC leaders, the company is on track to meet its goal of mass-producing 3nm and 2nm chips, reported CNA. However, construction of the fab facility in the U.S. is facing delays.



During the briefing, C.C. Wei said there had been rapid progress on the development of the upgraded 3nm chip wafers, which will be mass-produced by the fourth quarter of 2023. They have passed inspections and achieved the performance targets set by the company.

Meanwhile, the 2nm chip wafers are on track for a late 2025 release and mass-production in early 2026, Wei said. He added that development has been smooth and the company expects the chips will be a major force in the future of next generation, high-performance computing technologies.

In his remarks, Liu confirmed that construction of the new fab facility in Arizona has been delayed due to some challenges. The U.S. facility was expected to begin mass-production of wafers in late 2024. That date has since been revised and set back to late 2025, reported CNA.



However, work on the facility in Kumamoto, Japan is still proceeding according to schedule. The fab is expected to begin operations in late 2024.